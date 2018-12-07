AstraZeneca Pharma inks distribution pact with Abbott for diabetes drug

The company will promote and distribute Dapagliflozin under the brand name GLEDEPA
AstraZeneca Pharma India has entered into a distribution agreement with Abbott Healthcare for distribution of diabetes medicine Dapagliflozin in India. Dapagliflozin, an innovative Type 2 diabetes medicine, is AstraZeneca Pharma’s leading diabetes medicine.
“Under the agreement, Abbott will promote and distribute Dapagliflozin under the brand name GLEDEPA. Abbott will also gain the rights to promote and distribute the combination of dapagliflozin with metformin under the brand name GLEDEPA MET,” AstraZeneca Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
AstraZeneca Pharma, said it will continue to promote and distribute dapagliflozin under the brand name Forxiga and combination of dapagliflozin with metformin under the brand name Xigduo.