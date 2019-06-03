AstraZeneca opens new Development Operations office in Bengaluru

The Development Operations Centre supports the development of AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines and hosts clinical trial experts focused on core therapeutic areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory
AstraZeneca has announced the expansion of its clinical research operations in India with the launch of a new dedicated unit in Bengaluru. The new centre is located at Manyata business park alongside the India marketing and manufacturing headquarters.
The Development Operations centre will employ over 30 clinical research experts that handle over 20 studies in 150 sites across India. This expansion will focus on managing studies in India to not only support the global clinical drug development, but also the local business with clinical data and evidence.
The unit will support development of AstraZeneca’s medicines, hosting clinical trial experts focused on the company’s core therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, as well as respiratory.
Dr. Melissa Grady, Senior Regional Director, Development Operations (Site Management and Monitoring), Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA) AstraZeneca, said, “Over the last 40 years India has seen AstraZeneca’s commitment to enhance scientific innovation. Because of the excellent skills of Indian clinical research experts and the improvement of regulations and approval timelines, we are pleased to expand our operations and continue to lead clinical research in India. With the opening of this new office I am delighted to confirm the company’s continued commitment to the country. It is a next step towards supporting further expansion of both: the team and clinical trial activities in the country.”
With the improving regulations and approval timelines in India, AstraZeneca in India increased its local clinical trial activities during the last four years, stated a press release issued by the company. “As a result, the development operations team has grown from seven clinical trial experts in 2015 to 33 who are currently handling more than 20 clinical trials across 150 sites in India. Overall AstraZeneca in India, present through two legal entities, employs 4000 experts working across sales, marketing, manufacturing, Information Technology, research and development and clinical functions,” it added.
“The new development operations site will see clinical trial experts working side by side to advance science in our core therapeutic areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory. This will support and strengthen our focus on combining the expertise across our business to develop new ways to treat patients and tackle the significant unmet medical needs that exist in areas of non-communicable diseases,” said Mr. Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director, AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited.