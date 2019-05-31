AstraZeneca opens Development Operations office in Bengaluru to support clinical research footprint in India

The Development Operations Centre supports the development of AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines and hosts clinical trial experts focussed on core therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, and respiratory
AstraZeneca has launched its clinical research operations unit in Bengaluru. Inaugurated by Richard Homer, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission – Bengaluru, this new Development Operations centre will cement AstraZeneca’s position as a leading initiator of clinical research in the country. The new centre is located at Manyata business park alongside the India marketing and manufacturing headquarters.
The Development Operations centre will employ over 30 clinical research experts who handle over 20 studies in 150 sites across India. This expansion will focus on managing studies in India to not only support the global clinical drug development, but also the local business with clinical data and evidence.
The unit will support development of AstraZeneca’s medicines, hosting clinical trial experts focussed on the company’s core therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, as well as respiratory.
Dr Melissa Grady, Senior Regional Director, Development Operations (Site Management and Monitoring), Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) AstraZeneca, present at the inauguration of the new clinical development center in Bengaluru, said, “Over the last 40 years, India has seen AstraZeneca’s commitment to enhance scientific innovation. Because of the excellent skills of Indian clinical research experts and the improvement of regulations and approval timelines, we are pleased to expand our operations and continue to lead clinical research in India. With the opening of this new office, I am delighted to confirm the company’s continued commitment to the country. It is the next step towards supporting further expansion of both: the team and clinical trial activities in the country.”
With the improving regulations and approval timelines in India, AstraZeneca in India has increased its local clinical trial activities during the last four years. As a result, the development operations team has grown from seven clinical trial experts in 2015 to 33 who are currently handling more than 20 clinical trials across 150 sites in India. Overall, AstraZeneca in India, present through two legal entities, employs 4000 experts working across sales, marketing, manufacturing, Information Technology, research and development and clinical functions.
“The new development operations site will see clinical trial experts working side by side to advance science in our core therapeutic areas – oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, and respiratory. This will support and strengthen our focus on combining the expertise across our business to develop new ways to treat patients and tackle the significant unmet medical needs that exist in areas of non-communicable diseases,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director, AstraZeneca.
In line with the government’s “Make in India” initiative, AstraZeneca in India is committed to developing local skills, drive domestic scientific innovation and promote quality manufacturing with the aim to improve overall health outcomes in the country. In April 2018, AstraZeneca in India announced $90 million in new investment in India over five years, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Sweden.