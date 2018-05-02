AstraZeneca increases awareness on asthma, educates traffic personnel in Bengaluru

Distributes over 500 anti-pollution masks to traffic control officers
On the occasion of World Asthma Day, AstraZeneca partnered with Bengaluru Traffic Police to increase awareness on asthma and educate traffic personnel on ways to keep their lungs healthy amidst growing levels of pollution in the city.
AstraZeneca distributed over 500 anti-pollution masks to traffic control officers with the aim to reduce their risk of asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions.
The company’s respiratory team will follow this up by providing “Simple healthy breathing cards” with tips on how to manage city pollution and ensure lung health. Also, these will be distributed to traffic policemen across the country during the month of May (Asthma Awareness Month).
Dr Anilda Dsouza, Head – Medical Affairs, AstraZeneca Pharma India said, “This World Asthma Day, AstraZeneca would like to recognise and appreciate the efforts of the Bengaluru traffic department by supporting the health needs of our city’s unsung fighters. Asthma is a major cause of chronic morbidity and early interventions can help in better outcomes.”
AstraZeneca’s asthma education and awareness session was conducted by Dr Padma Sundaram, Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital, Bangalore. The day-long programme was held at the Bengaluru City Traffic Police headquarters at Infantry road and saw participation in large numbers by city traffic policemen.
The programme was conducted by AstraZeneca Pharma India under the “Healthy Lung” initiative, a programme designed to increase asthma awareness and the need for more urgent and early action against the disease. The initiative urges policymakers and other stakeholders in the health system to support measures that can improve asthma diagnosis, ensure referral to specialists as needed, and expand access to newer treatment for better patient outcomes.