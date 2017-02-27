Home / Latest Updates / Astellas and Lupin’s subsidiary Kyowa enter into an agreement

Astellas and Lupin’s subsidiary Kyowa enter into an agreement

By EP News Bureau on February 27, 2017

Kyowa to exclusively market Quetiapine Fumarate extended-release tablets in Japan

Lupin’s Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry and Astellas Pharma have entered into an agreement providing Kyowa the exclusive right to distribute and promote extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan. Astellas submitted a new drug application (NDA) with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate for the indication of improvement of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder.

When Astellas obtains an approval for the new drug application of extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate, based on the agreement, Kyowa will exclusively distribute and promote the products in Japan.

Dr Fabrice Egros, President – Asia Pacific & Japan, Lupin commented, “Following Kyowa’s recent acquisition of long-listed products from Shionogi & Co, Ltd, the Astellas agreement reinforces Kyowa’s transition toward a hybrid pharma speciality care company and bolsters its leadership in the CNS space in Japan. Post regulatory approval for the product, we hope to bring to market a new solution for the treatment of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder addressing unmet need for patients as well as provide additional treatment option for health care professionals in Japan.”

