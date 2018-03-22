ASIA PHARMA EXPO 2018 held in Dhaka

Technology seminars were concurrently held at APE 2018
The 3-day 10th ASIA PHARMA EXPO 2018 (APE 2018) & ASIA LAB EXPO 2018 was recently organised at Dhaka. The 10th version of the Exposition was organised by Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (Bangladesh Aushad Shilpa Samity) in collaboration with GPE EXPO.
The Chief Guest, Mohammed Nasim, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Peoples Republic of Bangladesh inaugurated the ASIA PHARMA EXPO 2018 & ASIA PHARMA EXPO 2018 exhibition; while its State Minister – Zahid Maleque, Drug Administration Directorate General Director General – Mustafizur Rahman, Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Bangladesh – H.E. Dr Adarsa Swaika, Bangladesh High Commissioner in Kenya – HE Abul Kalam, BAPI Sr Vice President – Harun Ur Rashid, BAPI Secretary General – SM Shafiuzzaman, BAPI Adviser – Abdul Muktadir were also present as Special Guest, among others, at the inauguration ceremony.
With APE 2018 – Asia Pharma Expo has completed 16 years successful presence in Bangladesh pharma industry, and offering an unparalleled business platform for the entire spectrum of the pharma manufacturing technologies and solution providers networking with the comprehensively all the fraternity of pharma manufacturing plant professionals along with the regulatory, research, academics, and local indenting partners. The focussed industry segments were pharma, healthcare, Biotech, API, neutraceuticals, cosmetics, beverages, distilleries.
Technology seminars were concurrently held at APE 2018. Wakeel Alvi, Senior Consultant, Abbott Informatics, STARLIMS talked on ‘Data Management, Data Integrity, Compliance and Paperless Environment’ challenges and solutions for pharma manufacturing in emerging markets. While Suyash Kulkarni gave a presentation on – Innovation & Integration of High Speed Packaging Lines and Sachin Patil discussed on ‘Wurster Coating in Pharma.’ Both of the Speakers were from ACG Engineering.
More than 670 exhibiting companies representing 31 countries worldwide displayed their latest technologies. 11,400+ trade visitors attended the exhibition to explore the complete spectrum of latest pharma manufacturing technologies and products on display, which include; processing machineries, packaging machineries and materials, cleanroom and utility equipment and services, water treatment and management systems, analytical and biotech lab instruments, project consultants and turnkey contractors, API, pharma bulk actives, excipients, additives and many more.