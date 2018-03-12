ASIA LABEX 2018 to be held in Chennai

More than 250 exhibitors from 15 countries, 3000 brands and eight seminar topics will be discussed during the event
ASIA LABEX 2018, an international exhibition and conference on laboratory, analytical, biotech and diagnostic instruments and consumables will be held at Chennai Trade Centre (CTC), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from April 19 – 21, 2018.
Asia Labex, the three-day focussed trade event, will give opportunity to laboratory manufacturers and laboratory suppliers to meet and do business with end users and decision makers from India’s leading industries, research laboratories and education sector. There will be 250+ exhibitors from 15 countries, 3000 brands and eight seminar topics in the expo and seminar.
The focus of show will be on the latest trends and technology in the area of analytical instruments, chromatography, spectroscopy and microscopy, microbiology, biotechnology and life sciences, laboratory chemicals, fine chemicals and reagent, lab consumables, laboratory glassware and plastic ware ,laboratory balances, molecular diagnostic, clinical diagnostic ,haematology, haemostasis diagnostic reagents and equipment’s, laboratory analysers, serology, rapid test kits, laboratory automation, environmental lab instruments, nanotechnology, laboratory furniture, material testing and measuring instruments, water treatment and filtration, process instruments and educational lab products.
Exhibiting companies besides presenting their innovations, products and services with key decision makers will be able to find the leads and confirmed orders. Attendees will have an unique opportunity to not only have the entire spectrum of the laboratory industry in one place, at one time, providing them total solution but an ideal platform to learn industry insights, connect with peers and grow professionally.