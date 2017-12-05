ARDSI, Mumbai Chapter and ALKEM organise ‘Awarathon Mumbai 2017’

Spread awareness on dementia
Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Mumbai Chapter and ALKEM Laboratories, in order to spread awareness on dementia, recently organised ‘Awarathon Mumbai 2017,’ at Worli Sea Face, Mumbai. The Awarathon saw participation from people that included citizens from all strata of society, medical practitioners, caregiver, corporate people, NGO, volunteers. The Awarathon covered a three kilometre walk.
Alkem Laboratories runs a social media community ‘Dementia & Alzheimer’s Community of India’ and has launched an awareness video on the same.
According to an official from Alkem Laboratories, there is a real need to spread awareness and increase screening of dementia. The social media initiative is a step ahead to spread awareness so that people can recognise symptoms early and avail of services of specialised Dementia DayCare Centre to help families lessen the onus of caring in their daily lives.
Secretary of ARDSI Mumbai Chapter said, “This overwhelming response of participants to our Awarathon just shows that we are a sensitive society concerned about elders and senior citizens. ARDSI Mumbai Chapter, is striving to make our city of Mumbai a ‘dementia-friendly city’, with more awareness. We have received encouragement from corporates and philanthropists to be a part of it. This event was possible only with the encouragement and support of Alkem Laboratories Limited, Police and Traffic Departments, BMC and of course all walkers present.”