Aptar Pharma to highlight key innovations in drug delivery at CPHI Worldwide

Aptar Pharma will be a main exhibitor at CPhI Worldwide 2017, which will be take place in Frankfurt, Germany from October 24 – 26. This year, the Aptar Pharma booth, located at stand No. 42F10, Hall 4.2., will feature an innovation area showcasing seven healthcare technology megatrends, including a special connectivity hub, which will be dedicated to the growing field of connected healthcare solutions.
In addition to exhibiting at CPhI Worldwide, Aptar Pharma will present three pharma insight briefings that will highlight its latest innovations and developments in the following drug delivery system areas:
Guenter Nadler, Director Business Development, Aptar Pharma, will deliver an insightful talk on innovative respiratory solutions on the first day of CPhI Worldwide. As a global rise in allergies and air pollution have led to a significant increase in upper respiratory tract diseases, typical over-the-counter medications and household remedies cannot always fulfil the needs of today’s on-the-go lifestyle.
As one of the leading drug delivery system providers for the development of dispensing solutions for pharmaceutical cough and cold applications, Aptar Pharma’s proven nasal spray and Bag on Valve systems have become the treatment standard in the industry. During the talk, attendees will learn more about how these systems meet today’s requirements for compliant patient treatment.
Guenter Nadler’s Pharma Insight Briefing will take place on Tuesday, October 24 at the Innopack Zone, G1A3. Sai Shankar, Director Business Development – Connected Devices, will present Aptar Pharma’s second Pharma Insight Briefing at CPhI Worldwide. Sai Shankar’s Pharma Insight Briefing will take place on Tuesday, October 24 at the Innopack Zone, G1A3.
Using a patient-centric design approach, Aptar Pharma supports pharma companies worldwide with custom-made solutions, including connected technologies, for the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma and COPD. The findings of a study recently conducted by Aptar Pharma on its integrated connected pMDI, as well as the company’s connected health devices portfolio that support respiratory treatment for patients, will be among the topics presented at this briefing.
Arnaud Fournier, Senior Business Project Manager for Injectables at Aptar Pharma, will exclusively introduce PremiumCoat, a coated stopper which represents a step change in the provision of elastomeric stoppers with a market leading reduction in particulates, and is Aptar Pharma’s response to the growing challenges to developing more sensitive drugs in the pharmaceutical market.
Arnaud Fournier’s Pharma Insight Briefing on the latest development in Aptar Pharma’s Premium Injectables portfolio will take place on October 25 at the Innopack Zone, G1A3.
With over 42,000 pharma professionals attending CPhI Worldwide every year, Aptar Pharma welcomes the opportunity to meet with their valued customers and business partners, exchange with key opinion leaders in the Pharma industry and showcase their latest key innovations.