Aptar Pharma to exhibit latest innovations in drug delivery devices at Pharmapack 2019 in Paris

Aptar Pharma, a drug delivery systems provider, will exhibit its products at Pharmapack 2019, which will take place February 6-8 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France. Located at booth B42, Hall 7.2, Aptar Pharma will present their diverse portfolio of drug delivery systems, components and active packaging solutions, including their latest innovations across nasal, pulmonary, eye care, injectables and dermal drug delivery routes.
The products are:
- PureHale – Their recently launched, portable and ready-to-use device designed to deliver natural care to upper airways
- Their expanded range of connected drug delivery devices designed to help increase dose adherence and improve patient health outcomes
- Aptar Pharma Services, a portfolio of stage-specific development packages to help customers accelerate their development journey from molecule to market
- Active packaging solutions from Aptar CSP Technologies, now part of the Aptar family. Aptar CSP Technologies offers a variety of innovative active packaging solutions to help optimise your drug product’s packaging environment
As part of the Innovation Gallery at Pharmapack this year, Aptar Pharma will showcase two of their newest product launches, PureHale and QuickStart Injectables – their Ready-to-Use drug development support packages designed to accelerate time-to-market for research and development labs. Both innovations are contenders for the Pharmapack 2019 Awards, which will be announced during the show.
Three experts of Aptar Pharma will share their specialist knowledge during Pharmapack’s Learning Lab sessions on February 6.
- Drug Repurposing – Broadening Patient Accessibility via a Change in Drug Delivery System (13:50 – 14:20). Dr. Gerallt Williams, Director – Scientific Affairs at Aptar Pharma, will discuss the advantages and challenges of drug repurposing, some successful transitions and the regulatory factors which need to be considered
- Building a Successful Eco-System for Digital Medicines (14:30–15:00).
Sai Shankar, Director Business Development – Connected Devices, will discuss how to build a successful digital medicines eco-system, its impact on patient health outcomes and the overall healthcare system, as well as the stakeholder’s perspective
- Debunking the Leachable Myths of Gamma Sterilization: A Migration Study of Steam versus Gamma (15:10–15:40). Dr Julie D Suman, President and Founder of Next Breath, an Aptar Pharma business, will present the results of a migration study commissioned by Aptar Pharma to assess the impact of both steam and gamma sterilisation on leachable profiles.
Over 400 exhibitors and more than 5,000 pharma and drug delivery professionals are expected to attend Pharmapack this year.