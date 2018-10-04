Aptar Pharma launches PureHale, portable and ready-to-use upper respiratory drug delivery solution

PureHale’s portability allows consumers to relieve their symptoms wherever and whenever needed
Aptar Pharma, a drug delivery systems provider, continues its commitment to meeting new market trends with the release of an industry first, PureHale, a new portable and ready-to-use drug delivery solution designed for upper respiratory care.
PureHale is a revolutionary and intuitive device which – when used in combination with saline or other natural ingredient formulations – helps relieve the symptoms of upper respiratory system conditions. PureHale will be officially launched at CPhI Worldwide in Madrid on October 9, and is a finalist in the CPhI Pharma Awards in the Excellence in Pharma: Drug Delivery Device category.
With the ongoing rise in pollution – the biggest environmental risk to health – the need for upper respiratory relief is more prominent than ever. PureHale’s technology distributes a continuous fine mist that gently cleanses, moisturizes and soothes the upper respiratory tract, in turn helping to reduce irritations caused by coughs, colds, allergies, respiratory problems and dry nose/throat issues.
Developed after researching and analysing the benefits and challenges of traditional nebulizer technology, this new user-friendly system was engineered for on-the-go consumers. Unlike traditional nebulizers, the PureHale system does not require batteries or the prefilling of a reservoir.
The PureHale technology platform benefits include:
· Use of non-electronic technology eliminates need to plug in or charge
· Quieter and lighter than traditional nebulizers
· Complete portability and always ready to use
· Includes mask and mouthpiece options, offering adaptable treatment and suitable for
family use
· Continuous cooling mist with fine particles (20-30μm) optimised for targeted
deposition to the upper airways
Guenter Nadler, Director Business Development, Aptar Pharma, said of this latest launch, “We are really excited to announce this newest Aptar Pharma innovation. We have seen a real need for a device of this kind – traditional nebulizers come with a set of challenges including complexities in setup, manual dexterity requirements and overall usage time. Meanwhile, challenges during medication administration include poor inhalation technique, duration of nebulization and understanding how to achieve optimal efficacy. PureHale has been designed specifically with these challenges in mind and offers a solution by simplifying the entire process.”
Aptar Pharma has long been committed to breaking ground in healthcare technologies and working with partners to open up new markets with innovative delivery routes. Utilising Aptar Pharma’s well-established Bag-on-Valve technology, the PureHale system preserves the integrity of the treatment solution while utilizing compressed air/nitrogen between the bag and can to create a continuous mist when actuated. This solution is valuable to pharmaceutical partners seeking a system that can carry a range of formulations, comes in various container sizes, while also offering differentiating and branding advantages.