Apotex to expand footprint in India

Opens global business services office in Mumbai
Apotex Research, the Indian arm of Canadian pharmaceutical major Apotex, recently opened its new global business services office in Mumbai. The company plans to expand its footprint in the country. The company said the facility will provide centralised service delivery for various areas, including medical, regulatory, quality, manufacturing, administrative and commercial functions for Apotex globally.
The new office has been designed to maximise collaboration and employee engagement, a company statement said here. Apotex Research Pvt Ltd (ARPL) and its sister company, Apotex Pharmachem Inc Pvt Ltd (APIPL) were established in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) in 2004.
Over the years, both the companies have evolved into one of Apotexs global strategic R&D and manufacturing centres with over 2,500 employees. Operations include API & formulation R&D, clinical research, API and finished dose manufacturing. The Bengaluru campus supplies products to global markets including the US, Canada, EU and Australia.
“Mumbai is the commercial hub of India with a strong pharmaceutical presence including key talent, so it is good strategic location for continued growth of Apotexs business in India. The global business services operation will make a significant contribution to Apotexs future business growth,” Rav Kumar, MD, Apotex Research said.
Jeremy B Desai, CEO and President, Apotex said, “India continues to be one of our global strategic centres and I am thrilled to announce this further investment. The global business services function will be a key contributor to our business and will support our purpose of improving access to medicines for millions of patients by providing affordable, innovative and high-quality solutions.”
Yoganjaneya Reddy, VP and Site Head, Apotex Pharmachem India, said, “We have seen a promising growth path in India and the Global Business Services operations strengthens this path.”
Apotex is Canadas largest privately-held pharma company with a global presence in more than 45 countries with over 11,000 employees. With its worldwide manufacturing sites, Apotex produce up to 25 billion dosages per year. It produces 300 medicines in 4,000 dosages and formats that are exported to 115 countries. Apotex will spend $2 billion over the next 10 years on research and development.