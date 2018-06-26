APCER Life Sciences, ArisGlobal launch integrated PV cloud and services platform

Best of breed PV services and technology platform will redefine regulatory compliance speed, cost and analytical insight paradigm
ArisGlobal, provider of integrated, multi-tenant cloud-based software solutions for life sciences and APCER Life Sciences, provider of end-to-end pharmacovigilance (PV) services, globally unveiled the first seamlessly integrated cloud technology and PV services platform. The joint managed services plugs in one of the most critical PV compliance gaps of the pharmaceutical industry with proven gold blueprint from 40+ organisations and regulatory bodies in 160 countries.
ArisGlobal’s LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance forms the robust technology base for the joint go to market. APCER is also working closely with ArisGlobal to develop cutting-edge cognitive automation technology in order to optimise manual PV processes. This new platform will allow APCER Life Sciences to continue to grow geographically as well as with the depth and breadth of services.
APCER’s customers will now have a more integrated solution from clinical to post-marketing PVG. APCER is now able to provide customer base of 40+ marketing authorisation holders on Multi-tenant LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance platform, assured regulatory compliance from clinical through post-marketing, using cognitive automation technology to optimise PV processes.
“Many of today’s marketing authorisation holders no longer want the burden of selecting, updating and maintaining in house IT systems to ensure regulatory compliance,” said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO, ArisGlobal. CROs are increasingly being asked to take on this responsibility, and they need a robust solution that will not only meet current needs but will quickly handle evolving compliance requirements in the years to come. LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance more than fulfills this sustainability and scalability expectation while maintaining ‘water-tight’ security demarcation between various tenants (CRO customers) on the multi-tenant platform.”