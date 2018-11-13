Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, passes away

Kumar, 59, was suffering from lung cancer
Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, recently died at the Sankara Hospital in Bengaluru after battling lung cancer for several months. Kumar was not keeping well for some time and was on ventilator for the last few days.
Kumar, 59, had been undergoing treatment in the US and the UK and had only returned to Bengaluru recently.
Kumar passed away from complications following cancer and infections, his party office said in a statement. Kumar had been on the ventilator in the intensive care unit for the last few days, it said.