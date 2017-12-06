Anand Nambiar, MD, Merck, gets new assignment in Germany

Nambiar will become the Head of the Integrated Circuit Materials’ business unit within Merck’s Performance Materials Business at Darmstadt in Germany
Pharma major Merck’s Managing Director Anand Nambiar has been offered a new assignment within the company in Germany. He has been given the new role as Head of the Integrated Circuit Materials’ business unit within Merck’s Performance Materials Business at Darmstadt in Germany, Merck said in a regulatory filing. Nambiar, who has accepted the offer, will continue as MD of the company till March 31, 2018, and his successor in this role will be announced in due course, the company added.