analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo 2018 and PHARMA Pro&Pack Expo see rise in visitor footfall

261 exhibitors from India and overseas took part at the trade fair
analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and PHARMA Pro&Pack Expo witnessed 25 per cent rise in visitors this year over the previous edition in Hyderabad. Jointly held with PHARMA Pro&Pack Expo for the second year, the synergies between the trade fairs has resulted to setting of new records.
Visitors from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, research and development among other segments explored the latest innovations from the laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharma packaging and processing. Almost all top companies within and around Hyderabad attended in large numbers and delegation trips were arranged by Messe Muenchen India for several companies.
Gautam Rajan, President, Indian Analytical Instruments Association on Anacon India conference said: “We organised the conference to cover advancements in analytical solutions for life sciences. This is a very relevant topic today, because the future of research and instrumentation lies in this industry. There are many changes taking place and this conference addressed these changes and how the industry will cope with such changes.”
One of the exhibitor representing Siemens Limited, Ajay Bhosle, Chief Manager – Healthcare& Pharmaceuticals said: We participated for the first time at analytica Anacon India andIndia Lab Expo where the footfall has been good and as per our expectations. We look forward to taking part in the next edition of the trade fairs.”
Keith Hulme, Director, Starna Scientific said, “We have been participating at the show for the last four years. We connected with many customers who are interested in our range of products. We have been successful in developing our business these last four years and will continue to participate at the trade fairs to grow our business further.”
The analytica Anacon conference which took place on the opening day focussed on Advances in and Analytical Solutions for Life Science Research, where industry stalwarts shared deep comprehensions about the state-of-the-art development in the analytical industry. The esteemed speakers deliberated upon topics including evolution of life sciences, role of advanced analytics, new methods for BioMolecular imaging, advanced analytics for biosimilar development: addressing safety and efficiency concerns and many others.
The Smart Lab Summit, which took place on the second day of the event focussed on the theme ‘Building your lab for tomorrow’ where prominent speakers from Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Reliance Life Sciences, Wockhardt and others deliberated on the need to move towards the smart laboratories, the need for investing smartly in labs, transforming laboratories through Big Data, and understanding the future of workforce in Smart Laboratories.
Buyer-seller forum proved to be another important networking platform where 912 face-to-face meetings took place in three days, an increase of seven per cent from past edition. The discussions between participating buyers and exhibitors were fruitful. Delighted with the good response, Dr Atul Kolte, Group Leader, Hetero Healthcare shared: “This is indeed a great platform for the industry where we receiveduseful information about various technologies and instruments on a single platform. I would like to thank to the organizers who have done a great job with these trade fairs, as well as for conceptualizing the buyer-seller forum.”