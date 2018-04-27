analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo debuts in Mumbai

Experts stress need to reduce dependence on imports
The maiden Mumbai edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo kick started with key officials from the government delivering crucial insights during the conference sessions on April 25.
The two day event at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon has reportedly attracted over 4000 visitors and showcased over 100 national and international exhibitors from Germany, US, China, Japan and Korea.
The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of eminent government representatives like like Dr. Reba Chhabra, Deputy Director Quality Control and Head, National Institute of Biologicals, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and industry players like Satya Chandra Sekhar, Vice President and Head, Reliance Life Sciences, Sampath Srisailam, Senior Group Leader, Syngene International Limited, Dr. Dibyendu Saha, Senior Science, Standards Liaison – Global Biologics, United States Pharmacopeia and Vijay Nag Thota, Deputy General Manager – Biologics Regulatory & Product Strategies, Hetero Drugs and Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India. They delivered key insight during the conference programmes focusing on in-depth discussions on the development, challenges and implementation of quality standards pertaining to bio-pharma process.
As per a recent report by Euro Asia Consulting, the analytical instrument industry is mostly import driven, with a 83 per cent share in 2016, which is expected to reduce to 74 per cent by 2020. The sector is projected to have a CAGR of 22 per cent between 2012-2020 with major importing nations like China, US and Europe.
Indian analytical instrument consumption is seen in key application sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, testing, inspection and certification industries as well as government and academia. The growth of the analytical instruments market largely depends on the performance and R&D spend of industries such as pharma, biotech, chemicals and oil and gas etc. Life sciences, food & beverage (F&B) are also emerging as prominent sectors which are expected to fuel the market for analytical instruments in the coming years.
Singh of Messe Muenchen India said, “Analytical instruments industry can be made into a robust eco-system by creating competitive positioning through driving sectors’ growth, R&D, local manufacturing focus and government policies. Demand for customised instrumentation from end-user segments such as the pharma and biotech sectors is primarily driving the analytical instruments market in India.”
India remains heavily import dependent (70-80%) to meet analytical instruments demand, wherein high end equipment are imported, while local manufacturing is limited to basic to medium technology equipment. Analytical instrument industry is evolving with trends such as smart technology adoption, miniaturisation, portable instruments and customisation; the latter being highly demanding by end users. Indian analytical instruments industry is emerging (EUR 2 billion) and has potential opportunities mainly driven by shifting customer focus, foreign players’ footprint and emerging application sectors.
The growth in life sciences, pharma research, biotech, chemicals, oil and gas, F&B industries is fueling the consumption of analytical instruments in India. Indian analytical instrument industry, currently at 4 per cent of the global market, is expected to reach EUR 2.4 billion by 2020 having a CAGR of 17 per cent. The demand for analytical instruments is to be majorly driven by technological advancement of machines, government funding, FDI in pharma along with stringent regulations resulting in steady growth. 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route in greenfield pharma and Pharma 2020 vision aims to make India as a global hub for end to end drug discovery.
Singh also commented, “The analytical industry is one of the smallest segments in India but is one of the most crucial industries. There is a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs to ‘Make in India’. Focus of Food & Drug Administration and Medicine & Healthcare Products Regulatory to improve safety standards. There is a necessity for entrepreneurs, government and organizations to brainstorm and invest in creating the appropriate environment.”
The Mumbai edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo saw participation from leading companies such as Airtech Corporation, Anatek Services, Chromline Equipment, Genet Bio Co., Hally Instruments, Jiangsu Skyray Solutions Co., Ltd., Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers’ Association, S. V. Scientific, United States Pharmacopeia, Art Lab Equipments, Simson Pharma, Waters India Pvt. Ltd. – TA, Instruments Division and Sarstedt AG & Co. KG., Agilent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Biolinx Lab Systems Pvt. Ltd., Glassco Laboratories Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Kevi Labtrech, India., Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Simson Pharma, India., Toshvin Analytical Pvt. Ltd., Unichrome Associates, India.
The flagship edition of the trade fair will continue to take place in Hyderabad and is scheduled for September 6-8, 2018 at HITEX, Hyderabad.