AMRIT Pharmacy opens its 100th outlet

The new AMRIT pharmacy was inaugurated by J P Nadda at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla
Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT), a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to make treatment for life threatening diseases more affordable in India, has opened its 100th pharmacy.
A national programme, the AMRIT programme has achieved this milestone in just 20 months of its launch in November 2015.
Recently, AMRIT pharmacies were inaugurated in the states of Assam (12 outlets), Uttar Pradesh (2 outlets), Punjab (1 outlet) and Himachal Pradesh (1 outlet) adding to the 84 that are already operational across 18 states.
“The MoHFW is committed to reducing the treatment cost of life threatening diseases and bringing about a change by making treatments affordable to every Indian,” said J P Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, after inaugurating the new AMRIT pharmacy at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.
“We have so far provided medicines worth Rs 300 crore for Rs 130 crores to the patients, giving a direct benefit of Rs 170 crores to the patients in the country through 84 AMRIT pharmacy outlets currently operational,” the Minister said.
“The endeavour of AMRIT is to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and make these medicines accessible to the larger public. We have requested all the state governments to provide the necessary infrastructure for setting up AMRIT pharmacies to reach out the benefit to maximum people in the country,” the Minister added.
AMRIT was initiated with the goal of making treatment for cancer and heart diseases more affordable in India. However, AMRIT has expanded its product basket to specialties like Oncology, Cardiology, implants – Stents, Ortho implants, and medical disposables, apart from branded and branded generics.