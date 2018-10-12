AMETEK India opens technology solutions centre in Bengaluru

With an investment of $5.5 million, AMETEK Instruments will support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical products businesses in India
AMETEK Instruments (India) has established a technology solutions centre at its headquarters in Whitefield, Bengaluru, to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical products businesses in India.
AMETEK invested $5.5 million in establishing the technology solutions centre and expects it to be a great resource for its customers in designing new products, selecting the right equipment to meet their application needs, servicing and calibrating devices, and providing hands-on demonstrations and training.
AMETEK India is a unit of AMETEK, a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualised revenue of more than $4.8 billion and headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, USA. AMETEK has 17,000 colleagues at more than 150 operating locations, and a global network of sales, service and support locations in 30 countries around the world.
“We are pleased with our new Technology Solutions Centre. It represents a significant expansion of our technical and support capabilities in India and reflects the importance of our growing customer base in India. We now can provide customers with a wider range of services and support, including product demonstrations, training seminars and application workshops, along with factory-direct service, repair and support,” commented Milind Palsule, Managing Director for India and the Middle East, AMETEK.
“AMETEK is celebrating 10 years in India we expect very strong growth in as we continue to expand our capabilities and presence across India. It is not only a key market but a great resource for global R&D hub and sourcing too and AMETEK is committed to investing in India growth & supporting our customers,” commented Emanuela Speranza, VP & GM of AMETEK Europe, India and Brazil.
The centre is equipped with products from nearly 20 AMETEK businesses. It showcases the latest AMETEK solutions for aerospace and defence, academia and scientific research, automotive, power, metal, pharma and process instrumentation, factory automation, and precision manufacturing instruments and electro-mechanical devices.
Among AMETEK India’s customers are many of India’s leading companies in aerospace; automotive manufacturing; energy production; glass, metal and steel processing; industrial and academic research; ultraprecision manufacturing, and other high technology fields.