Allergan reaches historic BOTOX milestone with 100 million vials

In the aesthetics market in India, BOTOX is currently licensed for the temporary improvement in moderate-to-severe glabellar lines and hyperkinetic facial lines
Allergan announced that it has reached a significant milestone in the history of BOTOX by manufacturing the 100 millionth vial of the brand.
As the 100 millionth vial rolls off the production line this month, BOTOX is used for aesthetic and therapeutic use in 35 different indications, in about 97 countries.
The neurotoxin is also supporting HCPs to treat many chronic conditions, including chronic migraine, cervical dystonia, adult spasticity, cerebral palsy, axillary hyperhidrosis, blepharospasm, hemifacial spasm and urinary incontinence due to detrusor overactivity.
“Since initial approval, BOTOX has expanded into different therapy areas, and this upward growth reflects the performance of the product for which both patients and healthcare professionals report good outcomes. The safety profile and quality of BOTOX has been well-established in 148 clinical trials,” stated the press release issued by Allergan.
The global BOTOX manufacturing site in Westport, Ireland remains the sole location to produce and distribute the 100 million vials of BOTOX worldwide. The air in the filling rooms is changed 200 times in an hour to maintain the quality of the product and every vial is 100 per cent visually inspected.
“After 30 years of studying this drug we really know a lot about it, and we have a very large safety database, and based upon our deep understanding of the mechanism of action and the safety profile, we are now moving into other disorders that I would say that two decades ago I would not have anticipated going into,” said Mitchell Brin, SVP Global Drug Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Allergan.