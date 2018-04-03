AIDCOC to organise ‘Improving Inspections and Managerial Skills’ programme

The training programme is being organised for western states drugs control officers
All India Drugs Control Officers’ Confederation (AIDCOC) will organise a two day training programme on “Improving Inspections and Managerial Skills” on 6th and 7th April, 2018 for western states drugs control officers viz. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu and CDSCO (Mumbai, Goa, Indore) in the State of Gujarat for the first time in association with FDCA Gujarat and with active cooperation of Gujarat FDCA Gazetted Officers Association.
Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Secretary General, All India Drugs Control Officers’ Confederation says, “We are immensely delighted to place on record, the paradigm shift brought in the Drug Control Administration by Dr HG Khosia, Commissioner, FDCA, Gujarat in respect of online licensing system for EODB, mobile testing laboratory to expedite the process of analyzing and SMS Alert system to trace and track the substandard drugs are huge strides towards ensuring the availability and accessibility of safe, standard and efficacious drugs.”
The organization has conducted programmes at Kolkatta and Hyderabad in March, 2016 and September, 2016 respectively which was attended by Officers from almost all the North-Eastern States viz.,West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur ,Tripura and the Officers of CDSCO, East Zone and Officers from all the Southern States viz, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Telangana and the Officers of CDSCO at Hyderabad.
The organization continuously engages the Officers of the Drugs Control Department in the country with seminars and workshops, related to recent trends in the pharmaceutical sector, enforcement aspects of drug laws and personality development as part of Continuous Education Programme (CEP).