Alkem Laboratories donates ₹1 crore towards CM relief fund in Kerala

Additional INR 0.41 crore will be donated towards relief and humanitarian aid for the flood-affected areas
ALKEM Laboratories (Alkem) recently announced that in the wake of the devastating situation in Kerala, it has donated a total of INR 1.41 crore towards relief and humanitarian aid for the flood-affected areas.
The Company along with its employees has voluntarily contributed INR 1 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund, which aims at helping the thousands affected by the calamity to rebuild their lives and grant immediate relief to the distressed families and individuals.
Alkem has also made contributions to Indian Red Cross Society and Mata Amritanandamayi Math to support them in their efforts for making drinking water, blankets, bed sheets, clothes, and medicines available to the displaced families. In an additional effort the company has been providing medical supplies to help stabilise the situation.
The company has also extended financial assistance to its employees within the state and further pledges to take up initiatives under its CSR programme to help rehabilitate the affected masses.
Basudeo N Singh, Executive Chairman commented, ‘’In times of crisis, we must come together as a community, a country and play our roles as responsible citizens by extending a helping hand to those who are in need. I am also proud of our over 13,000 employees who have without hesitation committed to providing aid in any way they can towards the relief efforts. Alkem will stand by Kerala and continue to support the efforts of various individuals, organisations and the government in rescuing and rehabilitating those who have suffered tremendous loss in the flood-affected areas, he added.”