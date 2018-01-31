Alembic’s Q3 Net profit up by 52%

The net profit was at Rs 131 crores against Rs 86 crores last year
Alembic pharma has reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ending December 21, 2017.
The result of Q3 FY18 revealed that the net revenue was up by eight per cent to Rs 840 crores against Rs 777 crores last year. The net profit was at Rs 131 crores against Rs 86 crores last year. EBITDA margin was at 22 per cent against 19 per cent last year.
Pranav Amin, MD, Alembic Pharma says, “The Indian branded business recovered showing a good growth. The US generics business continues to do well as we pick up market share leading to higher volumes. Aleor, our joint venture for dermatology products, filed its first ANDA.”
The company’s India formulations business for the quarter grew by 14 per cent at Rs 349 crores as against Rs 307 crores last year. Though the numbers are not strictly comparable due to GST treatment.