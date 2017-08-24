Alembic Pharma sells formulations manufacturing facility to SEPL

The company has sold its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi on slump sale basis
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has sold its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi to Scott Edil Pharmacia (SEPL) on slump sale basis. SEPL does not belong to the promoter or promoter group or group companies and is not related party of the company. The turnover and networth of the said manufacturing facility for the last financial year vis-à-vis turnover and networth of the company is insignificant, the company added.