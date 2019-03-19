Alembic Pharma raises Rs 150 crore via NCDs

The NCDs carry a coupon rate of 8.37 per cent per annum and are proposed to be listed on NSE
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals has said it has raised Rs 150 crore through the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. These NCDs carry a coupon rate of 8.37 per cent per annum and are proposed to be listed on NSE.
“The NCD Committee of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held recently has allotted 1,500, 8.37 per cent unsecured listed rated redeemable NCDs of Rs 10,00,000 aggregating to Rs 150 crore under tranche III,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
Date of maturity of these NCDs is March 18, 2022.