Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for depressive disorder drug

By PTI on September 18, 2018
Alembic Pharmaceuticals said recently it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Desenlafaxine extended-release tablets, used to treat major depressive disorder.

The company has received approval from the USFDA to market its product which is a generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharma Inc’s Pristiq tablets, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA, Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets has a market size of around USD 13.3 million for twelve months ending December 2017.