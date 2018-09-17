Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for diabetes drug

The company’s product is a generic version of Takeda Pharma USA’s Kazano tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Alogliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, an anti-diabetes medication, in the US market.
The company’s product is a generic version of Takeda Pharma USA’s Kazano tablets, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
Alogliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets had an estimated market size of $ 22.5 million in the US for 12 months ending December 2017, according to the market data.
Alembic now has a total of 77 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the US FDA.