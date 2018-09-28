Alchem launches AlchemLife’s PhytoRelief-CC for cold and cough

The medicine includes natural ingredients that the company claims are significantly effective in curing cough and cold
AlchemLife PhytoRelief-CC is a natural cold, cough and flu supplement containing a unique blend of concentrated plant actives of Ginger (ZingiberOfficinale),Turmeric (Haridra) and Pomegranate (Dantabija). Being a completely natural solution, PhytoRelief-CC is an effective and safe treatment for relief from flu symptoms and has been used for centuries in traditional herbal medicinal systems to provide instant relief from prevalent flu symptoms such as common cold,cough and sore/itchy throat.
PhytoRelief-CC is a clinically tested natural relief from cold, cough & flu supplement. The company claims that it reduces symptoms, duration & occurrence of cold, cough & flu. In addition it is, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, analgesic & immunity booster. It has been developed using AlchemLife’s proprietary PhytoAdvance plant extraction technology backed by over 75 years of R&D.