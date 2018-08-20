Ajay Bhatt joins Intas Pharmaceuticals as the Global President for HR

Intas Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharma company, has appointed Ajay Bhatt as President-Global Human Resources to spearhead HR for its complete global portfolio consisting of India, Europe, US & Emerging markets.
Ajay quotes, “I am inspired by its values, simplicity, agility and above all the leadership team of Intas. I look forward to partner in growth and leadership of this fantastic organisation”.
“An exceptional peoples’ leader, Ajay’s unparalleled sectoral expertise in Pharma, along with his unique blend of experience in large global and Indian majors, will be invaluable for Intas at this stage of their growth”, says Shailja Dutt, Managing Director of Stellar Search, the firm responsible for Bhatt’s placement with Intas.
A Pharma industry veteran, Bhatt brings with him more than two decades of HR leadership experience with some of the most respected names in Indian and global Pharma, his last role being Director HR-Innovation & Development with Abbott Laboratories based out of Basel, Switzerland. He has previously been associated with leading Indian Pharmaceutical majors including Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. Bhatt is a Masters in Social Work in the field of Personnel Management from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.