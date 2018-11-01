Ajanta Pharma’s PAT up 2 per cent in H1 FY 2019

The company’s income from operations is at ₹ 1,055 crore against ₹ 1,014 crore
Ajanta Pharma reported its performance for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. In Q2 FY 2019, income from operations is at ₹. 544 crore against ₹ 540 crore., up 1 per cent. EBITDA is at ₹ 166 crore. against ₹ 184 crore, down 10 per cent; EBITDA is at 31per cent of revenue. Profit after tax is at ₹ 125 crore, against ₹ 132 crore, down 5 per cent; PAT at 23 per cent of revenue.
In H1 FY 2019, the company’s income from operations is at ₹ 1,055 crore against ₹ 1,014 crore, up four per cent. EBITDA is at ₹ 324 crore against ₹ 311 crore., up 4 per cent; EBITDA is at 31 per cent of the revenue. Profit after tax at ₹ 231 crore, against ₹ 227 crore, up 2 per cent; PAT at 22 per cent of revenue.
Commenting on the results, Rajesh Agrawal, Jt Managing Director said, Ajanta Pharma said, “This quarter has been mixed bag for us. While the US and branded generic business in emerging market posted robust growth, India business remained flat and antimalarial business de-grew as was anticipated. Despite unfavourable market conditions in US, we posted robust growth for the quarter. And to great delight, our emerging market branded generic business delivered sound performance. Our obsession for smart product selection, enhancing R&D capabilities, pushing boundaries in manufacturing excellence and augmenting our marketing skills grows each passing day. We continue to craft the strategies for each of our market to continuously scale up the business and truly believe that we are sound laying foundation for sustainable growth in future.”
In Q2 FY 2019, India sales was at ₹ 179 crore (against ₹ 178 crore) ended flat. In H1 FY 2019, India sales was at ₹ 357 crore (against ₹ 321 crore) posting growth of 11 per cent.