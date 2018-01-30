Ajanta pharma revenue up by 4 %

Q3 income from operations at Rs. 587 crore, PAT at Rs. 147 crore
Ajanta Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company has announced its performance for the 3rd quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2017.
Commenting on the results, Yogesh Agrawal, MD says, “We are pleased with our branded generic business performance in emerging markets which has posted healthy growth, in line with our expectation. We continue to maintain our aggression on the branded generic business by launching new products, increasing the productivity and increasing the coverage. Despite the challenging price erosion environment in US market, we have performed well during the quarter. We continue to build world class facilities to meet our growth requirements. Second phase of our Guwahati facility is nearing completion.
For Q3 FY 2018, India branded generic sales (excluding institution) was Rs. 155 crore, posting growth of 4 per cent and total India sales (including institution), was Rs. 160 crore, growth of 4 per cent. For 9 months FY 2018, India branded sales (excluding institution) was Rs. 462 crore, same as last year and total India sales (including institution) was Rs. 481 crore, growth of 1 per cent.