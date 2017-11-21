Ajanta Pharma receives US FDA approval for clonidine hydrochloride extended release tablets

Till date, it has launched 16 products in the US market
Ajanta Pharma, announces today US FDA approval and launch of Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets in the US Market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma USA Inc. It is a bioequivalent generic version of Kapvay1 Tablets and company has launched the product in 0.1mg dosage.
Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets is part of its portfolio of products that Ajanta has developed for the US market. In total, Ajanta has 39 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) of which it has 22 final ANDA approvals, two tentative approvals, and 15 ANDAs under review with US FDA. Till date, it has launched 16 products in the US market.