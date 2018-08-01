Ajanta Pharma Q1 net up 12 % at ₹ 106 cr

Consolidated income from operations stood at ₹ 510.99 crore for the reported quarter
Ajanta Pharma has reported 11.60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹ 105.79 crore for the June quarter on account of robust sales in branded generic business. The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 94.79 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated income from operations stood at ₹ 510.99 crore for the reported quarter. It was ₹ 473.12 crore for the same period a year ago.
“We are pleased with our June quarter performance which is in line with our expectations. Branded generic business in India and export markets posted healthy growths,” MD Yogesh Agrawal said.
Despite challenging pricing environment in the US, the company has posted healthy growth for the quarter, he added. “Going forward, branded generic business in India and emerging markets, and generic business in the US will be key focus markets for us,” Agrawal said.