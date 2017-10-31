Ajanta Pharma posts net profit of Rs 131.89 crore

Consolidated income from operations rose to Rs 540.38 crore
Ajanta Pharma has reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to BSE.
“Our India business has performed satisfactorily and we are seeing the recovery post GST reform. Similarly, emerging markets have posted satisfactory growth,” Rajesh Agrawal, Joint MD, Ajanta Pharma.
In the US, the company is seeing the effect of the customer consolidation resulting in price pressure, he added.
“With the launch of newer products, we are hopeful to improve the performance in the US in coming quarters,” Agrawal said.
For the second quarter of 2017-18, the company had received three abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) final approvals, commercialised two products and filed 4 ANDAs with US health regulator.