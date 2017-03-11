Agilent Technologies receives 2017 Scientists’ Choice Award for best new separation product

The award recognises the product that has made the most difference to chromatography
Agilent Technologies has received a 2017 Scientists’ Choice Award for Best New Separation Product: The Agilent 1260 Infinity II LC system. The award recognises the product that has made the most difference to chromatography as nominated by scientists. SelectScience announced the winners of the 2017 Scientists’ Choice Awards for General Lab, Separations and Spectroscopy at the recently held Pittcon 2017 International Conference and Expo in Chicago, IL.
“We are honoured to be receive the Scientists’ Choice Award,” said Stefan Schuette, Vice President and General Manager of Agilent’s Liquid Phase Separation Division. “The Agilent 1260 Infinity II LC system—a key component of our InfinityLab family—increases laboratory efficiency in three ways: delivering trusted analytical data, outstanding usability, and easy integration into existing environments.”