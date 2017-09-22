Agilent Technologies launches triple quadrupole mass spectrometer in India

New LC/MS triple quadrupole is 70 per cent smaller footprint but equivalent performance to larger instruments
Agilent Technologies has recently introduced the triple quadrupole liquid chromatography mass spectrometers (triple quad LC/MS) at the Analytica Anacon India, being held on September 21, 2107 through September 23, 2017 in Hyderabad, India. The Ultivo triple quad is a transformative approach to LC/MS that integrates several hardware and software innovations designed to deliver even more improved business results for customers.
Ultivo is optimised to address the food and environmental routine testing segments employing triple quad LC/MS systems for quantitative analyses. Ultivo delivers robust performance, superior uptime, and easier serviceability, in a footprint that is 70 per cent smaller than previous instruments. Customers can now significantly increase their analytical throughput without having to increase the size of their existing laboratories.
“We are a production lab experiencing some significant growth, so the ability to place more instrumentation in the same footprint in the lab is important,” said Johnny Mitchell, president at ESC Lab Sciences in Nashville, TN. “Without that ability we would be faced with some expensive construction costs to increase the size of our facilities.”
In addition to its trendsetting size, Ultivo provides reproducible, reliable assays that result in exceptional performance in complex matrices. Greater ion transmission efficiency leads to optimized sensitivity; and improved, intelligent diagnostics use intuitive readbacks that can quickly identify issues, ensuring optimum uptime. Furthermore, Ultivo’s new VacShield vacuum provides vent-less ion injector exchange capabilities that reduce wear and tear and facilitate rapid front-end maintenance.
“Agilent prides itself on actively listening to customers, and addressing their needs through the continuous development of innovative technology solutions. Ultivo provides a revolutionary new ‘fit for purpose’ triple quad LC/MS, that is smaller than could’ve been imagined, yet delivers the superior performance usually associated with much larger instruments,” said Monty Benefiel, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. “We are excited by our customers’ reactions so far, and expect that Ultivo will dramatically change the LC/MS landscape now, and for years to come.”
The food and environmental segments are important markets for Agilent. Ultivo’s seamless integration with the Agilent MassHunter Software suite provides high-performance instrument monitoring, data acquisition, analysis, and reporting for currently regulated and emerging environmental contaminants and pollutants in our water supplies. Also, Ultivo’s fine-tuning ensures rigorous accuracy, with selectivity, sensitivity, and precision monitoring, to deliver specific identification and quantitation of a wide range of contaminants, helping keep our worldwide food supplies safe.