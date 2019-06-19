Agilent hosts third edition of Total Agilent Experience in India

In the event, Agilent showcased its latest analytical solutions and applications, featured experts as speakers and conducted interactive workshops centred on data integrity, regulations, and environmental standards
Agilent Technologies recently hosted the third edition of their annual scientific symposium, Total Agilent Experience, in Mumbai. The next symposium will take place in Hyderabad on 21st June. Besides showcasing Agilent’s latest analytical solutions and applications, the symposiums also feature industry experts as speakers and interactive workshops centred on data integrity, regulations, and environmental standards.
Speaking on the occasion, Bharat Bhardwaj, Country General Manager, Agilent Technologies, India said, “Total Agilent Experience offers unparalleled opportunities for scientists and industry leaders to discuss new ways to solve problems and make their laboratories more efficient.”
Additionally, Agilent also hosted a pharma regulatory summit, a biopharma summit and an analytical summit for applied markets at the event. In each of these summits, industry experts shared their insights on the emerging trends that are driving the adoption of new technologies.
Total Agilent Experience has fast become the place to be for professionals from chemical, food and pharma industries over the years, drawing over 300 scientists and researchers from across the country.