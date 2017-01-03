ACG’s Pithampur facility receives Gold Rating by IGBC LEED-India

The facility implemented various measures such as infrastructure for rain water harvesting, usage of recyclable material during construction etc
Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) LEED-India has awarded its prestigious Gold level rating to Phase 2 of ACG’s capsule manufacturing plant in Pithampur. The award was presented to ACG representatives Sandeep Puri, Senior VP & Head (Global Projects) and Sunil K Tanksale, Vice President (Global Projects) by Dr Prem Jain, Chairman, IGBC, CN Raghavendran, Chairman, LEED India, KS Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII Godrej GBC at the IGBC Convention recently held at Mumbai.
ACG ACPL, Phase 2, Pithampur implemented various measures such as infrastructure for rain water harvesting, usage of recyclable material during construction, optimal usage of natural resources, installation of energy efficient equipment/ systems. The management employed methods for preventing soil erosion/ carry-over of soil from site during construction. It also provided various amenities/ facilities for employees in and around the site like public transport, courier services, bank/ ATM services, prayer areas and medical assistance.
Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Associated Capsules said, “ACG has achieved many sustainable milestones along the way in terms of health, education and environment. These undertakings are a part of ACG’s comprehensive approach to build a community that promotes healthy design and sustainability. Achieving IGBC Gold Rating underscores our profound commitment to preserving the environment.”