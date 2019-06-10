ACG Inspection Installs 1,000th Track & Trace Line

ACG’s comprehensive serialization services has been implemented in more than 100 countries around the world
ACG Inspection, a subsidiary of ACG Group,a supplier offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, recently completed the supply, installation, and validation of its 1,000th Track and Trace line. This milestone places ACG among just a handful of global serialization providers, a testament to the company’s comprehensive Track and Trace solutions spanning initial batch coding and serialization through aggregation, data management and government/third-party reporting.
“The milestone also marks the 10-year anniversary of ACG Inspection. Since its’ inauguration the company has grown steadily across Europe, with facilities in Croatia, Switzerland and Russia added recently,” stated a press release issued by the company.
ACG Inspection’s (ACGI) two services, VeriShield, and QualiShield, combine to encompass the full gamut of pharma serialization needs, offering turnkey compliance with current and pending Track and Trace mandates in countries across the globe. VeriShield offers serialization and aggregation solutions for cartons and bottles at the primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging levels. QualiShield is a complementary, extensive range of high-accuracy camera inspection solutions for pharma doses, labels, and cartons to help pharma companies consistently deliver best-possible products.
According to the press release, ACGI has an extensive portfolio for global Track and Trace requirements with complete coverage of Levels 1-5 serialization needs, from individual line implementation to enterprise IT coordination and government/third-party reporting capabilities. The company has a serialization solutions presence in more than 100 countries around the world.
