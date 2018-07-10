ACG Films & Foils bags SQMP rating

The company has received 96.5 percent rating on SQMP by Unilab, Philippines
ACG Films & Foils, part of the ACG group has been recognised as a ‘Preferred Supplier’ based on a stringent Supplier Quality Management Programme (SQMP) rating from United Laboratories (Unilab), Philippines. Unilab is the biggest pharmaceutical company in the Philippines having a major market share of the Philippines market. ACG Films & Foils has been a key supplier of Aclar laminates to Unilab since FY 2015. Unilab has a unique practice of rating their suppliers on various parameters which relate to product delivery, lead time, product quality, price, and service response. This system is called SQMP. Last year as well, ACG Films & Foils was recognised as a ‘Certified Supplier’.
This year, ACG Films & Foils has received a 96.5 per cent rating on SQMP and has qualified as a ‘Preferred Supplier’.
Guy Calcagno, VP Sales & Marketing, ACG Films & Foils said, “We at ACG are very honoured to receive this award from Unilab. Our commitment to our customers is continued excellence and improved performance. We have always believed that supplier awards and recognitions are an integral way for ACG Films & Foils to learn, grow and improve. We always ensure that ACG meets and exceeds the expectations of our customers and achieve success collectively. We look forward to growing together with Unilab.
ACG Films and Foils has two manufacturing facilities catering to the pharma and allied industries across the globe – one in India and the second one in Brazil. They manufacture a wide range of high-quality barrier packaging films for the Pharma, Medical-device and healthcare industry. ACG Films & Foils has sales offices, slitting units and warehouses spread across the globe.