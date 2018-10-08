ACG Engineering wins Red Dot Design Award 2018

The company received the award for its Automatic 100 per cent Capsule Checkweigher product
ACG Engineering, part of the ACG Group, has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2018 – for the design concept of its innovative product, the Automatic 100 per cent Capsule Checkweigher. This product is designed for precise automatic and continuous weighing of a hard capsule in an empty-filled or partially-filled state.
Richard Stedman, Group CEO, ACG Engineering, said, “We are honoured to have received this award. It serves as a testament of our commitment towards providing our customers with the best products. We aim to further this commitment by continually innovating to provide the highest quality products and best customer experience.”
This latest capsule check-weigher from ACG is uncomplicated to use and features an integrated electromagnetic force restoration (EFMR) weigh cell which utilises latest digital technologies to ensure that the results of measurement are accurate and of the highest quality. This machine can weigh any size of capsule without the need to change parts and offers an output of up to 200,000 capsules/hour. It is also equipped with an automatic de-jamming mechanism, which ensures constant product flow without any blockages. The machine also has a calibration kit for optimised calibration of load cell/weigh cell.