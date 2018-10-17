ACG consolidates regional brands into single new ACG identity

ACG identity will allow the company to build on our existing capabilities to create a more integrated customer experience and help us create more intuitive solutions
ACG Group is a supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. In five decades the company has expanded its global footprint and its scope has grown from empty hard capsule manufacturing to include equipment production, packaging, inspection, testing, research and development.
With thirteen companies and five subsidiary offices spread around the world, a new identity was needed to reflect the group’s unified purpose throughout its diverse operations and entities.
Under the new change, the group has consolidated into four key businesses namely ACG Capsules, ACG Films & Foils, ACG Engineering and ACG Inspection and has introduced a new strapline- Absolutely Committed. This strapline is a testament of ACG’s unwavering promise to its customers whilst delivering exceptional manufacturing solutions.
ACG, was co-founded by brothers Ajit Singh and Jasjit Singh around 50 years ago as Associated Capsules . Recently, ACG group is led by Mr. Karan Singh , Managing Director. The Group employs more than 4500 associates globally and is present in more than 100 countries.
Karan Singh,Managing Director, ACG, said, “This new dynamic shift will allow us to build on our existing capabilities to create a more integrated customer experience and help us create more intuitive solutions. The four businesses are being led by four superbly talented leaders and I am sure will be able to tap the synergies arising from our newly consolidated structure. We are expanding our manufacturing footprint across the globe and are Absolutely Committed to innovation and collaboration that makes us one of the best in the industry. We are also actively looking at ways to use Artificial Intelligence,Virtual Reality and other digital transformation technologies to bring the best pharma manufacturing solutions to our customers.”
Leading the mammoth brand identity overhaul project, Peter Neve,Chief Marketing Officer, ACG,said, “It gives us a new way of thinking about our business-we are now aligned as one ACG rather than as separate businesses. Our core philosophy is to keep customer at the heart of everything we do. We firmly believe in moving forward, steadfastly with synergy and in a collective drive. These business segments come together seamlessly to convey our promise of being Absolutely Committed to offering an integrated solutions platform.We have also launched our new and updated website recently that showcases our entire product and service portfolio in a single location.”