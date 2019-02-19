ACG commits to further investment in Brazil

ACG Capsules launches a new factory in Pouso Alegre-MG, generating local employment
ACG Group, offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has expanded its footprint in Brazil with the launch of its new capsules manufacturing plant in Pouso Alegre-Minas Gerais. With approximately R$(Brazilian Real) 350 million invested, this factory spans an area of 14,000 m² and will generate around 500 new jobs locally.
Following the acquisition of Nova Nordeplast (Films and Foils company) in 2017, this is the second ACG manufacturing facility in the region. Both will serve the entire LATAM and neighbouring areas.
The new ACG capsule manufacturing facility complies with the highest standards defined by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency ANVISA and GMP regulatory bodies.
Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules, said, “ACG Capsules is one of the largest capsule manufacturers in the world, servicing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers in more than 100 countries. The company already has a significant presence in LATAM, and following this investment, ACG will further be able to meet the growing requirements of the region.”
Both Nova Nordeplast and the new ACG Capsule plant will offer unique and differentiated solutions with faster response times to customers in the region. ACG Capsules has also pioneered printing on hard capsules that allows the pharmaceutical companies to create brand differentiation in the market and thwart the threat of counterfeit or falsified drugs.
“ACG is extremely proud of this new state-of-the-art facility, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to Brazil. As the fifth largest pharmaceutical market in the world, Brazil is a key strategic one for ACG. And the benefit of having local manufacturing will certainly strengthen ties with our customers”, commented Roberson Petrungaro, Commercial Director – LATAM, ACG Capsules.