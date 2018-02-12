Facer will be responsible for supporting ambitious growth plans for the company’s capsules business across the region
ACG has appointed Steven Facer as Vice President – Europe. In his role, he will be responsible for supporting the ambitious growth plans for the company’s capsules business across the region and continue to develop the sales and customer support teams to provide real proximity for European customers.
Facer brings with him more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience spread across global markets. Facer headed Colorcon as the Managing Director EMEA before being appointed as Senior Vice President at Capsugel, where he was responsible for the EMEA region. He has also served as Vice President at Catalent Pharma.
Facer takes over from Keith Nazareth, who will be retiring following a 27-year career with ACG, where he was responsible for setting up and growing the company’s established European business.
Commenting on the appointment, Selwyn Noronha, CEO, Capsules at ACG, said, “We’d like to welcome Facer to the team. The roles that Facer has previously worked in provide him with operational plant and commercial experience, which gives him a holistic view of the sector and will help us achieve our regional development plans.”
Facer added, “ACG has ambitious growth plans and I am looking forward to undertaking this challenge and being part of this exciting journey.
“ACG is an exciting brand, with the capsules business already having created a strong foothold in the European market, but there is still a lot of opportunity available and we have some exciting announcements to make in the coming months.”