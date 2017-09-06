Acceliant partners with QED Clinical Services

The collaboration will provide a collaborating platform to build studies, manage data smartly, and measure results
Acceliant, a leader in clinical trial management solutions, has partnered with QED Clinical Services, a leading full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO), for its clinical research and studies. Acceliant is a battle-tested platform and is known in the clinical trial industry for its faster deployment, scalability and smart features. The collaboration will have Acceliant provide QED Clinical Services with the ability to completely transform the latter’s clinical trials by providing a collaborating platform to build studies, manage data smartly, and measure results.
“Acceliant has been an incredible partner choice for us, and we hope that it will help us increase the efficiency of our trials and yield quality data. This partnership is very important for our business strategy, and we see this platform as a key asset in our product ecosystem,” Gajendrasinh Chanchu, Senior Manager of Data Operations, QED Clinical Services, India, said in a statement.
Prashant Bhavaraju, Chief Marketing Officer at Acceliant, said, “Acceliant has always emphasised on enabling clients with best-in-breed technology; something which has yielded consistent success for our clients and us. Through our partnership with QED Clinical Services, we will be able to demonstrate our end-to-end capability to streamline the complete clinical trial process and help QED increase its operational efficiency.”