Abbott’s nutrition metabolic formulas to help infants diagnosed with IEM

Collaborates with healthcare providers, nutritionists and government to allow immediate availability, ensuring faster access to babies in need of critical nutrition
Abbott, a leader in nutrition science research and development, has announced increased access to Abbott’s nutrition metabolic formulas (ANMF) to help infants diagnosed with Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEM) in India. The announcement comes on the back of easing of import regulations by the country’s regulatory authority – FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) under the Diet4Life initiative, which has made the movement of these critical medical foods simpler and faster into the country since November 2016. The final approval on IEM products came in June 2017.
Speaking on IEM products availability in India, Pawan Kumar Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, “We are delighted to bridge the gap between critical patients’ needs and world class nutrition solutions by enabling easy entry into Indian market. FSSAI understands that treating IEM needs a holistic approach including neonatal screening, monitoring symptoms before arriving at the right nutrition therapy. Through our ‘Diet4Life initiative,’ we are not only addressing the access issue, but also creating an ecosystem of nutritionists and paediatricians to understand IEM better in the Indian context.”
Amal Kelshikar, Country Head and GM, Abbott’s nutrition business in India, said, “We are delighted to take the lead on making Abbott’s metabolic formulas available in India, and are grateful to FSSAI for enabling easy import of IEM and hypoallergenic products in the country that will help provide faster access to babies diagnosed with IEM disorders. Through a strong collaboration with government and third party organisations, we are able to give babies the chance to reach their full potential and live healthier lives.”
Dr Anupam Sachdeva, President, The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) said, “We are glad to be part of the collaboration that is bringing IEM products into India to address the critical needs of babies with IEM. As neo-natal screening is picking up in hospitals, we are confident that we will be able to monitor and track IEM incidence and help reduce acute illness and fatalities.”
Anuja Agarwala, Head of Paediatric Nutrition, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), adds, “India has a very unique epidemiological profile, and we need to devise a diagnosis and management system that takes the best of nutrition protocols from across the world, to be more relevant and effective. I am happy that the industry players have come together to contribute the best of nutrition science to improve the health outcomes of children born with inborn errors of metabolism.”