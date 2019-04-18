Abbott’s Digene offers scientific solution for hyperacidity

61 per cent of the population in urban India suffers from hyperacidity at some point in time, shows new market research. Abbott’s Digene is a scientifically proven solution to hyperacidity for modern-day hectic lifestyles
While hyperacidity has traditionally been associated by consumers with life-stage or body type, new market research shows that consumers believe hyperacidity is increasingly rooted in the lifestyle they lead. Due to the pressures of urban life, consumers report consumption of more culprit foods than ever, erratic eating habits and an increase in stress and tension. Data from one study has found that nearly 70 per cent of acid reflux patients were aged below 50 years. This indicates that hyperacidity and related conditions are increasingly being driven by lifestyle factors and are thus more prevalent among younger populations.
For nearly 90 years, Digene has been the prescribed antacid by doctors to overcome this problem. The product has high acid neutralising capacity (ANC), effective at reducing the acid in a person’s stomach to give them relief.
Dr Srirupa Das, Director, Medical Affairs at Abbott explains, “Digene provides fast and effective relief based on science, with active ingredients that relieve symptoms and protect the stomach lining. This translates into better relief – which means people can get back to living their life.”
Moreover, Digene is the only antacid in India that is available in three formats, liquid, powder and tablet. It is easy to consume both at home and on the go.
In order to meet the underlying need and reach a broader audience, Digene has launched a new campaign focusing on providing a scientific solution to lifestyle-related hyperacidity, with actress Tapsee Pannu who talks about the issues related to life-style related hyperacidity. She represents the challenges and problems faced by modern day consumers.
Commenting on the scientific approach presented to younger consumers, Ambati Venu, Managing Director, Abbott India, says, “Research indicates one of the leading causes of hyperacidity is hectic and erratic lifestyle, which is common among today’s urban consumers. Digene is an effective solution that is trusted by most doctors in India. Importantly, the product is backed by science through its high acid neutralising capacity. As we further grow our consumer portfolio in the country, Abbott is committed to providing scientific solutions to help people get and stay healthy.”