Abbott introduces new digital service in India

The a:care platform will provide doctors and consumers with services and information to help people achieve better health
Abbott announced the launch of its new digital health service in India as part of its global a:care programme. The a:care platform from Abbott’s pharmaceuticals business provides doctors and consumers with services and information to help people achieve better health. India is the first
country in which Abbott launched the digital platform, which can be found online at www.acare.co.in or as a web app downloaded from the Android Play Store.
Abbott’s a:care will bridge communication between patients and doctors across multiple therapy areas. The platform supports people with a broad range of healthcare needs, from prevention to awareness, adherence to treatment and motivation. For instance, using the platform, a doctor can get access to the latest science, medical education and patient support services, and consumers can access educational health information or participate in a motivational points-based programme to help them adhere to treatments prescribed by their doctor.
“This is a transformational time in healthcare” said Jawed Zia, head of Abbott’s pharmaceutical business in India. “We’re seeing rapidly growing populations of people with chronic diseases in the country. The need for technology-based services that help people manage these health challenges has never been greater. a:care is an important part of Abbott’s mission to help people live healthier lives.”
Abbott designed its global a:care programme not only to help people manage their health, but also to help alleviate some of the pressure on growing healthcare systems around the world.
The new online portal is designed to help bridge communication between consumers and doctors to ensure a supportive, cohesive approach to managing health. One example is that through the a:care portal, consumers grant their doctor access to the health information they input online, privately and securely and doctors can see patients’ medical adherence reports. In the first phase, a:care will address the needs of doctors and patients, while pharmacists will be included at a later date.
The digital platform currently includes three specialty areas, namely diabetes, thyroid and osteoarthritis, with plans to include more therapies in a phased manner later in the year. Other future enhancements include the launch of a native app, interactive and regional content, a multilingual platform and personalised health coach to better equip patients to manage their health condition.
Dr Manoj Chaddha, Consultant Endocrinologist, Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai & Immediate Past President – Endocrine Society of India, while speaking at the a:care launch event, said, “Digital technology is playing a growing role in increasing disease awareness amongst patients. By providing scientifically validated information and access to advice from qualified experts, a:care will help combat misinformation and debunk myths. This enables physicians to have high-quality engagement with patients, which can drive better outcomes.”
Dr Ram Chaddha, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai & Past President – Association of Spine Surgeons of India further added, “A platform such as this helps us in remaining connected with our patients once they have left our clinic, so that we can help them with adherence and clarity on their condition. This helps in long-term management of chronic diseases that need continuous monitoring. Further, with our busy schedules, a:care is a good reference for medical and scientific literature, which is critical to our work.”