Abbott India Q3 net profit up marginally to ₹ 117 cr

By PTI on February 8, 2019
Abbott India reported a marginal rise of 1.43 per cent in its net profit to ₹  117.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of ₹  115.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹  947.65 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 881.49 crore for the same period year ago.

 

 