Abbott collaborates with YRGCARE

To study HIV and Viral Hepatitis Patterns in India
Abbott has announced its partnership with Y R Gaitonde Centre for AIDS Research and Education (YRGCARE) to study the country’s viral diversity to improve accuracy of diagnostic tests. Abbott will provide study protocol and diagnostic equipment and YRGCARE will help in screening and sequencing rich patient data from infected populations in India.
Speaking about the partnership Dr Sushil G Devare, Director of Diagnostics Research at Abbott said, “In the fight against HIV and viral hepatitis, we are pleased to collaborate with YRGCARE as they are pioneers of AIDS research and have extensive experience in understanding the HIV patient communities across the country. With sequence data generated under this partnership, Abbott endeavours to understand new viral mutations and variations of HIV and HCV leading to the development of newer tests and diagnostic kits to improve detection. We are confident that our joint efforts will offer unique insights into the genetic diversity of HIV and HCV including those that are found in higher risk groups like PWID.”
Dr Sunil Suhas Solomon, Chairman, YRGCARE said, “We are excited to partner with Abbott to study emerging patterns of HIV and viral hepatitis in India. Drug using populations or PWIDs in India bear a disproportionate burden of HIV and HCV, and it’s critical to understand the transmissions in this group. Sequencing data in these affected populations will help us understand the evolutionary nature of the viruses enabling optimal treatment interventions to maximise impact.”